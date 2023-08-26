Beautiful new home for sale featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, an open concept floor plan, and many more modern amenities throughout. The kitchen boasts a large island with upgraded countertops and energy-efficient appliances. The private master includes an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. The attached two-car garage makes parking easy and convenient.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $214,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Marlin Bulldogs won't be taking the football field against the Itasca Wampus Cats on Friday night following the cancellation of all extrac…
A Rochester, New York, woman who spent 25 years in prison for murder before being exonerated will be laid to rest Friday. Betty Tyson died las…
Developers planning student housing and retail options are set to buy 72 acres near Baylor University, and the proceeds will support the Helen…
Virginia singer Oliver Anthony posted a lengthy Facebook post on Thursday for the first time since his song “Rich Men North of Richmond” racke…
Mike Copeland: Cottonland Castle high bidder still unnamed; Hotel 1928 opening date; Marina for sale
The Cottonland Castle is under contract, but the buyer has not been publicly revealed. Hotel 1928 will open Nov. 1. The Cove marina on Lake Wa…