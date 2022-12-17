 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $215,000

If you're looking for a charming house with updates to the inside and the outside including spray foam ceilings, extended driveway for extra parking, an updated privacy fence with a gate and appliances that are just a few years old this could be the one for you! This unique home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a storage shed with electricity and a covered patio in the backyard to hang out with your family and friends! Located just minutes away from everything Waco has to offer!

