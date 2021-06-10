3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $215,000

Tucked away on a tree-lined street with very low traffic, you will find 2208 Lake Forest Drive. Truly adorable and well maintained home which is ready for a new owner to begin their story within these walls. So many updates and renovations to be excited about: new blinds throughout, new paint throughout, newer recessed lighting and fixtures, new bamboo flooring, porcelain tile in kitchen and bathrooms, gas logs, custom built bi-pass sliding barn doors, farmhouse sink, open shelving, commercial grade gas range and vent-hood, new custom ceiling inset surround sound, new double french doors leading to a charming covered patio and fully fenced backyard, main bedroom with ensuite bath and walk-in shower, two car garage with attached workshop area and newer garage door opener, alarm system. Wonderful neighborhood to walk or bike to Cameron Park or MCC and just a short, beautiful drive along the Brazos River to downtown Waco, Baylor University and all things Magnolia! View More