This charming home is conveniently located in the heart of Waco. Minutes from all that Waco has to offer, this 3 bedroom 1 and half bath just needs a little love and it will be a showstopper! There is a study that could be used as a 4th bedroom. Oversized backyard and 2 car garage make sthis home stand out in this welcoming neighborhood. Brand new roof Dec 2021.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $215,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man who police say robbed and shot a 22-year-old Waco man after luring him to South Waco with a fraudulent social media account was indicted Thursday.
The images confirmed what U.S. and other Western officials have been saying: Russian forces are arrayed within striking distances of Ukraine.
HomeGoods opened Thursday at Central Texas Marketplace, and the crowds around lunchtime were about what one would expect: large. Not since the…
A McLennan County grand jury on Thursday indicted Phillip Dewayne Nichols Jr., 26, in five aggravated robbery indictments in a Jan. 19, 2021, incident in which three employees and two customers were robbed at gunpoint at Richard Karr Motors, 900 W. Loop 340.
When Midway Independent School District opens its new $37.5 million elementary school this August at 700 Ritchie Road, it will anchor of one o…
A Brazos River water right the Waco City Council moved to purchase Tuesday will support further industrial and residential development, accord…
A 19-year-old Woodway man pleaded guilty Thursday to having sex with a 13-year-old girl he met last year on social media.
Midway’s tradition-rich girls’ basketball program didn’t make the playoffs this season. But the Pantherettes might have if Christeen Iwuala ha…
Joe William Moore repeatedly sexually assaulted his ex-wife at gunpoint last year during a violent three-hour ordeal in which he threatened to…
The following people were indicted this week by a McLennan County grand jury.