3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $215,000

This charming home is conveniently located in the heart of Waco. Minutes from all that Waco has to offer, this 3 bedroom 1 and half bath just needs a little love and it will be a showstopper! There is a study that could be used as a 4th bedroom. Oversized backyard and 2 car garage make sthis home stand out in this welcoming neighborhood. Brand new roof Dec 2021.