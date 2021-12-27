 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $215,000

  • Updated
Beautiful home with great curb appeal and just painted throughout! Such a great find in this peaceful neighborhood, adorned with mature trees and big lots! This spacious floor plan offers two huge living spaces, vaulted ceiling with beams in the family room and a wood burning fireplace. All bedrooms are spacious, with private access to the bathrooms and walk-in closets. See for yourself before it is gone!

