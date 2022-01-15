3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $215,000

New Construction close to Baylor University! Walk into a well designed modern feel. Love the open floor plan, 9 foot ceilings, & stain concrete floors throughout the house. You will fall in love with this kitchen! Grey cabinets, high-end granite, & beautiful back splash. Hall bathroom is large with modern lights & fixtures. Laundry space is located in the hallway. This 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home won't last long! Call me today to book your appointment.