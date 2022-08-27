 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $219,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $219,000

New home with finishing touches and landscaping coming in the week. Come see this perfect starter home. Close to I-35 for an easy commute. Spacious rooms and closets. large open living and entertaining areas with a lovely kitchen island. This entire street is being developed with new homes coming soon.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert