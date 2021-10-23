 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $219,850

Beautiful 3/2 home with new water proof vinyl wood flooring and new carpet in bedrooms. Open concept kitchen with granite counter tops includes refrigerator and large formal dining area. Large family room with high flowing ceilings for all your gatherings and large master suite . Covered patio looks into a huge backyard surrounded by a privacy fence. Children's playground and trampoline remain. Survey is available. All information provided is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified by buyer and buyers agent.

