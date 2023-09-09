Conveniently located in the heart of Waco, the blue cottage on the corner is packed with amenities at an affordable price. Indoors, you'll find an open concept with an easy flow, beautiful granite counters, stainless appliances, and 3 bedrooms. Feeling outdoorsy? The privacy fenced yard and covered patios will be perfect for coffee or cocktails. Built in 2018, the garage and thoughtfully designed laundry area provide conveniences hard to find at this price point. Perhaps the best quality is the central location that provides quick access to all that Waco has to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $220,000
