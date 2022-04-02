3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $222,000

This charming home is conveniently located within walking distance of Cameron Park + Zoo, and just 1/2 mile from Lawson's Point! You can enjoy walking the trails and exploring the caves. There is also easy access to the Brazos River area and downtown, to see much more Waco has to offer! This home was built with quality by Doye Baker, and features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths in 1500 sq feet of open space! The front and back decks have been newly renovated, and are ready to entertain family & friends! You will enjoy being outdoors in a quiet city setting, with mature trees, listening to the birds all around the area. This home is nestled on a wooded lot with pecan trees, and even has certified, termite pre-treated soil! This home has other unique features such as a steel pier and beam engineered foundation, steel main frame roof trusses, and a galvanized metal roof. Additionally, 8" foam insulation has been sprayed under the roof, and the floors are insulated with a poly vapor barrier, providing high energy efficiency all around! The home's siding is 26 galvanized steel as well, and a 50-yr color warranty is included....providing very low maintenance! Inside the home, you will find oak cabinets in kitchen and bath rooms, ceiling fans in living and bedrooms. Vinyl flooring in kitchen/living/hallways/baths, carpet in bedrooms. Two bedrooms feature special loft areas above the closets which can be used for any number of things, including storage! All high efficiency appliances such as the single-unit HVACs providing zoned heating and cooling, high-efficiency water heater, low-e windows, and exterior doors. Washer/dryer connections are conveniently located next to the kitchen, and the stainless steel built-in microwave and electric stove convey. Seller has existing survey. Don't wait - come see this adorable, unique home in person now!