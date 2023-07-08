Beautiful new home for sale featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an open concept floor plan, and many more modern amenities throughout. The kitchen boasts a large island with upgraded countertops and energy-efficient appliances. The private master includes an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. The attached two-car garage makes parking easy and convenient. All these features and more make this home a must-see! Seller will contribute up to $15,000
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $224,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cameron Park Zoo recently welcomed a newborn Masai giraffe to the world, and the public has a little more than a week left to weigh in on her name.
Now called The Herringbone, the once multicolored conglomeration of shipping containers at Jackson Avenue and Fourth Street in downtown Waco i…
Mike Copeland: Mac and cheese expansion; Shaq's plans for Waco; BU nursing endowment; Leadership Waco
Roni's Mac Bar looking for franchisees. Shaq's Big Chicken warming up in Texas. Gas prices tick down ahead of July Fourth. Baylor adding Louis…
Two teens were sitting in jail Monday after police say they led a high-speed chase Sunday from Bell County to Waco, sending five people to the…
Waco police called on a welfare check Thursday discovered a 2-year-old covered in feces inside an apartment strewn with garbage, food and huma…