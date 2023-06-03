Beautiful new home for sale featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, an open concept floor plan, and many more modern amenities throughout. The kitchen boasts a large island with upgraded countertops and energy-efficient appliances. The private master includes an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. The attached two-car garage makes parking easy and convenient. Seller will contribute up to $10,000 toward closing costs. Final amount to be approved by lender.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $224,990
