Beautiful new home for sale featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an open concept floor plan and many more modern amenities throughout. The kitchen boasts a large island with upgraded countertops and energy-efficient appliances. Private master includes ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Smart home technology like a programmable thermostat, keyless smart locks connected and secured through a smart home hub comes standard. Attached two car garage Builder incentive options with preferred lender: 6% of sales price toward closing costs or pay all closing costs. Construction completed May 9 2023.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $224,990
