Stunning new construction in the heart of Waco, this fantastic house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Locate in a corner lot; you will amaze by the quality of the construction vinyl floor throughout the home, beautiful countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a main bedroom with a beautiful tile shower. If you want energy saving, this house has double panel windows, a tankless water heater, and foam insulation. The Completed fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining and spending time with the family. This property is located close to the downtown area, Baylor University, and the rapidly growing area of Waco.