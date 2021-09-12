 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $225,000

Perfectly and conveniently situated in the Heart of Waco. This beautiful and well maintained home welcomes you with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. As you step inside you can appreciate the wood floors and the natural lighting that comes through the large decorative windows in the living room creating a bright and airy atmosphere. The kitchen features tile floors, granite countertops and a movable island. Master bedroom features its own bathroom with standup shower. The other 2 bedrooms are good size to accommodate. Other features include paved driveway, 2 car carport, mature trees and much more! Come view this property today!!

