3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $225,000

Welcome Home!! designed for maximum use of space. This Three bedroom, two full bath home is your perfect slice of Waco. Enjoy your front porch under the shade of a spacious, open-concept common area, kitchen and Island, offers room for everyday living and hosting! To Keep cool, the home is completely foam insulated and equipped with energy boards within its bathroom walls. The Primary bedroom has its own walk-in closet and the laundry room can be closed off to keep noise level down. 409 Turner was designed with family living in mind. An outdoor patio, playground turf, and sprinkle system create a charming family-friendly, outdoor-living space. This cozy show stopper is located in the Waco's premier North East Riverside, near the heart of downtown in Legacy Square. Minutes from the public library, Revival Eastside Eatery, TFNB bank and one of Waco's main attractions, The Suspensions bridge. See it for yourself and schedule today!