3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $225,000

The “Dollhouse” is for sale! This three bedroom two bathroom home has been completely freshly remodeled with a farm house fresh feel all throughout. Living room, dining room, and kitchen all have both open flow and room definition at the same time. Hosting has never been better for this home. Large yard with new fresh sod in back. Plenty of room for enjoyment. This home is priced to move and will fly off the shelf! Rear side parking as well as parking off the alley makes for lots of parking spaces. Vacant lot next the home is not for sale but gives extra elbow room for the next owner - which could be you!

