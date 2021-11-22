It's 1111, make a wish! This quaint 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is perched on 14th St in Waco, with easy access to Bosque and Waco Dr for ultimate convenience. The inviting front porch sits behind a gated front yard and is covered for your enjoyment of these crisp fall mornings. Enjoy breakfast in the bright dining room open to the kitchen, and enjoy entertaining guests at the kitchen bar or in the spacious living room. Your laundry room is just the right size for convenience and the built-in cabinets provide a safe haven for all the inevitable clutter. Each of the two secondary bedrooms could be a comfortable space for your guests, family, or even to use as a home office. You will love the master suite with a view of the back yard that has plenty of space to enjoy all year round. Schedule your appointment to view this adorable home today, it wont last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $225,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 19-year-old Waco man was charged with capital murder Thursday evening in the Sept. 19 death of Israel Martinez.
Items stolen from a man’s store the day after he died were among almost $75,000 in stolen property area law enforcement officials recently rec…
What restaurants are open Thanksgiving Day around Waco? Where can you get a Thanksgiving dinner to take home? Plan ahead now with this Waco-area guide.
A 38-year-old Waco man who police say had a blood-alcohol content more than twice the legal limit in a December 2020 crash that sent six peopl…
How much do you pay your employees? That is what the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce wants to know, and to that end, it has hired Baylor Univ…
A registered sex offender was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday for sexually assaulting a teenager last year and exposing himself in a …
Longtime Waco Independent School District at-large Trustee Cary DuPuy announced his immediate resignation Thursday, making him the second trus…
Tracy and Richard Mills Jr. appeared before a family law judge Friday with the 3-year-old girl they have raised since she was a baby and made …
After 30 years of being awakened from sound sleep for death inquests or to issue blood-draw warrants in drunken driving cases, Justice of the …
Waco resident and COVID-19 survivor Gladys Linstrum McDonald turned 109 years old on Nov. 12.