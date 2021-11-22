3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $225,000

It's 1111, make a wish! This quaint 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is perched on 14th St in Waco, with easy access to Bosque and Waco Dr for ultimate convenience. The inviting front porch sits behind a gated front yard and is covered for your enjoyment of these crisp fall mornings. Enjoy breakfast in the bright dining room open to the kitchen, and enjoy entertaining guests at the kitchen bar or in the spacious living room. Your laundry room is just the right size for convenience and the built-in cabinets provide a safe haven for all the inevitable clutter. Each of the two secondary bedrooms could be a comfortable space for your guests, family, or even to use as a home office. You will love the master suite with a view of the back yard that has plenty of space to enjoy all year round. Schedule your appointment to view this adorable home today, it wont last long!