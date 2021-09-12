Perfectly and conveniently situated in the Heart of Waco. This beautiful and well maintained home welcomes you with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. As you step inside you can appreciate the wood floors and the natural lighting that comes through the large decorative windows in the living room creating a bright and airy atmosphere. The kitchen features tile floors, granite countertops and a movable island. Master bedroom features its own bathroom with standup shower. The other 2 bedrooms are good size to accommodate. Other features include paved driveway, 2 car carport, mature trees and much more! Come view this property today!!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $225,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco businessman Tom Wright travels Interstate 35 almost weekly, craving the lasagna and the crab fondue at Pignetti’s Italian Restaurant in Temple.
Central Texas Honor Roll: Whose star shined brightest on Friday night? Check out the biggest high school football performances of the week.
Trustees gave the go-ahead to a design of a new, more compact Waco High School that contains two gymnasiums, a 600-seat performing arts auditorium and expanded career education space.
A 38-year-old Hewitt man died after a collision between his motorcycle and an SUV near Aquilla on Friday morning, according to the Texas Depar…
SpaceX is planning a $150 million expansion of its McGregor test facility into a powerhouse churning out enough rockets to make humanity inter…
To say Waco Independent School District, city of Waco and McLennan County officials are juggling lots of balls near North 42nd Street would be…
A pharmacist who admitted stealing medications from a Lorena grocery store pharmacy remains free on bond after his arrest Tuesday by Lorena police.
Angela Radde said she feels blessed she and her family got to say goodbye to her 27-year-old daughter at her hospital bedside, and tries to re…
Another 15 McLennan County residents died of COVID-19 since the last update Friday, bringing the county’s death toll to 563, the Waco-McLennan…
Children and teens accounted for 47% of a record 512 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in McLennan County, as several area school district…