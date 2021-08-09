3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $228,000

Gorgeous, upgraded home located in northeast Waco! The interior features an open concept kitchen with an island and breakfast bar. Master bed room with private full bath. Step out into the garage, and visualize your mancave. Wood plank-accents and a window a/c unit. Outside, you'll find a large covered/screened patio, a hexagon-shaped concrete patio, and a huge shop on a slab, with a roller door. All this and more in a great neighborhood, with easy access to I-35 and Hwy 6/Loop 340. Don't miss out on this awesome property!