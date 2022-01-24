 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $229,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $229,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $229,000

Sweet spot just a few years old and better than new. This three bedroom two bath home has a fenced in yard, storage building, and off street parking. Nice neutral colors with carpet, tile and countertops. Kitchen is well appointed with stainless appliances and open to the living room. There is a separate room for laundry and an oversized pantry. This price range is in high demand so do not delay call for your tour today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert