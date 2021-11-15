3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $229,000

Great Starter Home! This home is nestled on almost a half an acre in the Speegleville Elementary District of Midway ISD. It offers the best of both worlds giving you the outer lying areas of the city with a country feel and the city lifestyle of shopping and stores are at your disposal with a less than 10 minute commute. The highway is just three minute drive from the house making it ideal for work commutes. This country home offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms an isolated master suite with his and her walk in closets, dual vanities, a jetted tub ideal for relaxing! The vaulted ceilings open up the living room, the new laminate floors in the living room and through out the house really shine. It has a wood burning fireplace and is flanked by two built in bookcases where you can display your photos or great for storage space. The bright and open dining room is large enough to accommodate a table for six. The kitchen has a built in pantry, built in oven, microwave, electric stove top and dishwasher. There is tons of cabinet space and ample counter space left for meal prepping and cooking! The other two bedrooms also have newer laminate flooring throughout the hallways and bedrooms. The hall bathroom has a large vanity area for getting ready and the laundry room is just as spacious with a place to hang clothes to dry. The backyard is where it is at! A nice size covered patio great for outdoor dining and living. The fenced in yard allows for pets to stay in the yard. You could easily put a shop or storage building out back and leave plenty of running space for play and pets. This home is just waiting for it's new owner and is move in ready right before the holidays! Call today for more details or a showing!