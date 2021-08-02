 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $229,900

Welcome Home! This completely updated home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a bonus room and a 2 car garage. This home sits on over a third of an acre in a nice and quiet neighborhood, but has quick access to Loop 340 shopping, grocery, and anything else you may need. It feautures all new appliances, sinks, and flooring throughout so all you have to do is move in your belongings!

