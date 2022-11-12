3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $229,990

MLS# 212067 - Built by Ameritex Homes - January completion! ~ Beautiful new home for sale featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an open concept floor plan and many more modern amenities throughout. The kitchen boasts a large island with upgraded countertops and energy-efficient appliances. Private master includes ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Smart home technology like a programmable thermostat, keyless smart locks connected and secured through a smart home hub comes standard. Attached two car garage makes parking easy and convenient. All these features and more make this home is a must see! Images may be reflective of a staged or representative unit; homes are unfurnished and features may vary by floor plan and location.