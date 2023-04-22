Beautiful new home for sale featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an open concept floor plan and many more modern amenities throughout. The kitchen boasts a large island with upgraded countertops and energy-efficient appliances. Private master includes ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Smart home technology like a programmable thermostat, keyless smart locks connected and secured through a smart home hub comes standard. Attached two car garage. 6% plus title with preferred lender incentive, pay all closing costs, lower rate or have builder make portion of payment for limited time.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $229,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Flyovers at Highway 6 remain part of TxDOT's plan to widen Highway 84 from Hewitt Drive into Waco, but a "dog bone" at Hewitt Drive has replac…
Textron, makers of the Army's Bell UH-1 Huey helicopter, began its $367 million case Monday against Chinese consumer drone maker DJI in Waco's…
The search is on for a very special little bear. A Goodwill in Tennessee has put out a plea after a stuffed tie-dye bear from Build-A-Bear was…
A McGregor teenager reached across his own mother to point a handgun out the window of a car at a man Wednesday, an affidavit says.
"I couldn't be more excited to witness our community coming together this weekend for a series of vibrant events that embody the very essence …