MLS# 209203 - Built by Ameritex Homes - September completion! ~ Beautiful home for sale located in Waco, Texas, featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an open concept floor plan, attached 2 car garage and many more modern amenities throughout. The kitchen boasts a large island with upgraded countertops and energy-efficient appliances. Private master includes ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Smart home technology like a programmable thermostat, keyless smart locks connected and secured through a smart home hub comes standard. All these features and more make this home is a must see! Images may be reflective of a staged or representative unit; homes are unfurnished and features may vary by floor plan and location.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $229,990
