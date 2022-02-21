3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $230,000

Come home to a spacious corner lot with mature trees, a covered patio and a deck in the back yard. Remodeled a few years ago with flooring, kitchen countertops, paint, ceiling fans, window blinds, fixtures, toilets and exterior trim work/paint. The current owner has replaced the windows, garage door, and revitalized the sprinkler system. Access to highways, shopping, restaurants, and healthcare are all close. Ready to make it yours? Call your Realtor for a private showing!