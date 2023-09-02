Beautiful new home for sale featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an open concept floor plan and many more modern amenities throughout. The kitchen boasts a large island with upgraded countertops and energy-efficient appliances. Private master includes ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Offering 6% in flex cash! Builder will buy down rate or contribute to closing costs
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $230,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Central Texas Honor Roll: See who turned in the biggest high school football performances this week, and vote for the Player of the Week for o…
Mike Copeland: Splendid Oaks Chocolates branching out; Building permits galore; Lake Waco marinas on market
Mike Copeland: Splendid Oaks Chocolates is expanding. Interesting building permits abound. Two Lake Waco marinas are on the market. Buckle is …
McLennan County schools showed moderate change, mostly positive, on recently released STAAR scores, and Waco ISD is set to join a lawsuit over…
Waco finally saw some rain Sunday as a patchwork of brief but powerful storms ended a record 56 consecutive rainless days.
Two witnesses to the 2019 killing of Aquarius Tyrone McPhaul testified Tuesday that Elijah Jamal Craven, 21, killed the teenager after Daezion…