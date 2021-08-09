3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $232,900

Don't miss this charming and quaint 3 bed/2 bath home located in Dean Highlands neighborhood. Located in quiet neighborhood. Enjoy all the new features, bonus room, oversize laundry room, good size yard, walk in master closet and walk in pantry. Just 10 minutes from Magnolia Silos, 6 minutes to Cameron Park Zoo, walking distance to St. Louis Catholic Church and Reicher High School. Fixer Upper homes a few blocks away and 10 minutes to Downtown Waco. Quartz countertops, custom cabinets, all new plumbing, electrical, roof, and foundation. Tankless water heater. All walls, flooring and attic has new insulation. Everything has been completely renovated and replaced. Seller is licensed real estate agent.