3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $233,000

New Construction just minutes from Downtown Waco! Walk into a well designed modern feel. Love the open floor plan, 9 foot ceilings, & stain concrete floors throughout the house. You will fall in love with this kitchen! Grey cabinets, high-end granite, & beautiful back splash. Hall bathroom is large & bright! Laundry space is located in the hallway. This 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home won't last long!