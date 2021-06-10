3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $234,000

Tri-level home. Original wood flooring in living room and bedrooms. Tile i n kitchen area. Lower level room has half bath and can be used as 2nd living or 3rd bedroom and has access to back yard. Large open kitchen has all new appliances which remain with home. HVAC system was replaced in 2020 and water heater in 2019. Roof is approx. 10 years old. Back yard is tree shaded with portable green house and storage shed and brick patio. Nice water feature also. Large entry hall opens to kitchen and living room. All rooms are very spacious. Seller is in the process of packing for move in a few weeks. Ignore boxes and sparse furniture. Friendly dog in house will be removed for showings. View More