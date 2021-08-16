3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $234,000

Country living at its finest! This Chalk Bluff find offers 1,600 sqft + of living space with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus room to roam on over one-third of an acre! Mature trees and longer driveway make this lot unique. The home itself boasts of contemporary designer paint and an open concept floor plan. Gorgeous honey oak floors lend a warmth to the space. Crown molding has been installed in kitchen, dining area, and primary bedroom. Owner's suite is separated from minor bedrooms for added privacy and features extensive natural light. Out in the backyard, the trees provide ample shade coverage to enjoy those long Texas summer days. Ask your Realtor (R) to see this beautiful property today!