3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $234,900

This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home is what you're looking for! Located within walking distance from Hewitt Elementary and Pioneer Park. Local eateries nearby. All tile throughout to make for easy cleaning, updated toggle switches, garage conversion, bonus heated and cooled sun room, fenced backyard along with covered deck for entertaining family and guests. Transferrable home warranty until 11/2026 along with New Stainless Steel Refrigerator. Schedule your time to see for yourself.

