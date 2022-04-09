 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $234,900

Fashionable 3-2-2 with loft master bedroom. Open floor plan with stained concrete flooring. Located 1 block from Cameron, excellent for jogging and biking. Larger corner lot with detached garage in addition to attached 2 car - carport.

