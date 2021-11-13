Welcome to this beautiful new construction waiting for you to all it home! Sitting on a corner lot it is conveniently located near shopping, schools and entertainment! Upon entry you will be greeted by high ceilings, recessed lighting and an open concept living area! The kitchen has a large island and comes fully equipped with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and built-in microwave! A large walk-in utility doubles as a pantry with an abundance of storage. The primary bedroom has a stylish accent wall, high ceilings, and private bathroom with a walk-in shower, granite countertops and double vanities! As an added bonus, an office sits just off the living area for extra productivity and entertainment. Come see what makes this home perfect for you!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $234,900
