Beautiful new home for sale featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an open concept floor plan and many more modern amenities throughout. The kitchen boasts a large island with upgraded countertops and energy-efficient appliances. Private master includes ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Smart home technology like a programmable thermostat, keyless smart locks connected and secured through a smart home hub comes standard. Attached two car garage. 6% plus title with preferred lender incentive, pay all closing costs, lower rate and have builder make portion of payment for limited time.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $234,990
