3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $235,000

Move in ready new listing in a quaint neighborhood! Located right off of FM 933, you will have access with just a quick 10 minute drive to all the exciting entertainment and dining of downtown Waco. This brick home sits on an oversized .035 Acre lot with a large backyard. Entering the home you will see the kitchen and dining space to you right with a large living room ahead. A beautiful brick fireplace anchors the living room offering a warm and cozy feel accompanied by wonderful natural light flooding in from the large windows looking out into the backyard. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms in this home. The large master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and walk in closet. In the backyard you have a covered patio to enjoy time with family and friends!