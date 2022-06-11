3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $235,000

Affordable Brand New Construction! This 3 bedrooms 2 baths 1,113 SF home is ready for you. The open space concept is perfect for entertaining guests and unwinding in plenty of room. Granite countertops adorn the eat-at-bar. Stainless steel appliances and gold brushed hardware add a touch of elegance to the welcoming kitchen. Love to cook and keep organized; there's plenty of storage via the pantry and linen closet. The laundry room features plenty of storage as well to keep your home looking tidy year round. Guest bathroom has a tub shower combo with tile to the ceiling, granite countertops and brushed hardware for a tasteful modern touch. The primary bathroom is much the same except no tub. It is so beautifully done! The main bedroom has 10' ceilings and a massive walk-in closet for all your shoes or bags. It's move in ready: having a wired security system, flood lights and full privacy fence. This gem just needs you; and I am eager to show you it!