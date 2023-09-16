Walk into a modern feel home with high efficiency features on a corner lot! This new build has an open floor plan with 9-foot ceilings & stained concrete floors throughout the house. Kitchen highlights all new stainless-steel appliances, high-end granite countertops, lazy susan in cabinets, beautiful backsplash, and spacious breakfast bar to complete the perfect living space. Home also has a laundry closet and ceiling fans in every room. Front porch is covered and the paved driveway with side entry is located in the spacious backyard that is completely fenced in to top it all off!