3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $237,000

*Brand NEW CONSTRUCTION home with 1494 sqft. Well-designed floor plan with architectural drawings. Matching granite in Kitchen and restrooms. All vinyl flooring throughout the home. Huge yard completely fenced. Make this beautiful home your future home!!! All inspections, permits, and warranties are available to anyone.

