Two story, 3 Bed, 2 and 1/2 Bath, 2 Car Garage home in China Spring ISD. Downstairs includes an open floor plan with a living room, dining room, kitchen, pantry, half bath, closet, fireplace and an extended 12×25 partial covered porch. The kitchen has granite counter tops, matching black stainless steel appliances: microwave, dishwasher, stove top, and fridge. Upstairs is a master suite with a large master bathroom that includes two walk in closets, dual vanities, garden tub with separate shower, toilet room, and attached laundry room. There is also 2 bedrooms and a full bath. The back yard is fenced with a 8x10 shed, that matches the house. The 2 car garage floor has been textured and houses water softener system. The community has a playground, half basketball court and picnic tables. China Spring ISD offers a great school system. No neighbors behind property. House has been serviced monthly for bug and pest control and the a/c was serviced in June of 2021. Come and take a look. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $237,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The former principal at Robinson High School and his wife allege in a lawsuit that they were forced out of their jobs in 2019 because of “bigo…
Mike Copeland: Stores for the hard-working; Tecovas permit; Souper Salad's old spot; Creative destruction
Somebody out there is spreading the word Central Texas is filled with hard-working folks who do not mind getting their hands dirty.
Garth Brooks was visibly moved when singer Kelly Clarkson performed his song "The Dance."
-
- 5 min to read
In the decades since Paul Quinn College left Waco and William Decker Johnson Hall behind, there have been talks of using the building as a com…
The way the Rev. Tynna Dixon tells it, she did not find out she would be the first African American pastor at Waco’s First Methodist Church un…
The city of Waco dismissed a 2019 code enforcement lawsuit Tuesday against Trendwood Apartments, after the owners brought the property back in…
The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday after a 10-year-old reported he had been sexually abusing her since 2019, accord…
The folks at Spice Village downtown have not lost their sense of humor, though February’s ice storm put the premises under water and prompted …
The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Waco woman Tuesday after they said a 16-year-old boy acknowledged he was in a sexual relations…
Baylor's bear enclosure gets Association of Zoos and Aquariums accreditation, a first for a university-owned facility
Less than 30 years after Baylor University stopped feeding live bears Dr Pepper, an Association of Zoos and Aquariums accreditation has put Jo…