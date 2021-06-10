3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $237,500

Two story, 3 Bed, 2 and 1/2 Bath, 2 Car Garage home in China Spring ISD. Downstairs includes an open floor plan with a living room, dining room, kitchen, pantry, half bath, closet, fireplace and an extended 12×25 partial covered porch. The kitchen has granite counter tops, matching black stainless steel appliances: microwave, dishwasher, stove top, and fridge. Upstairs is a master suite with a large master bathroom that includes two walk in closets, dual vanities, garden tub with separate shower, toilet room, and attached laundry room. There is also 2 bedrooms and a full bath. The back yard is fenced with a 8x10 shed, that matches the house. The 2 car garage floor has been textured and houses water softener system. The community has a playground, half basketball court and picnic tables. China Spring ISD offers a great school system. No neighbors behind property. House has been serviced monthly for bug and pest control and the a/c was serviced in June of 2021. Come and take a look. View More