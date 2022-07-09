Just outside of Waco, tucked away on their very own piece of their very own street sits a row of cute-as-a-button Woody Butler homes. With board and batten siding, brick accent finishes and a touch of whimsy from the tapered columns on the front porch this is a sweet place to call home. This craftsman style home has a large open concept kitchen and living area with beautiful dark wood cabinets. The isolated primary offers a small retreat from the craziness of daily life where you can close the door, disconnect and refresh. The two smaller bedrooms share a full bathroom just off the living room enhancing the privacy of the primary suite while still convenient to the interior laundry room. Just outside the French doors off the kitchen is a cozy covered back patio which could be a perfect spot to finish the day. With nothing but trees on the other side of your wooden privacy fence to the back, you can really kick off your shoes, put your feet up and relax. Not a bad spot for a good old fashioned Texas BBQ, either. The possibilities are endless here on Walnut Street, come take a look!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $238,000
