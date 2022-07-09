 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $239,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $239,000

This FULLY FURNISHED three bedroom, two bathroom home is set up as a successful Air b n b near the Magnolia Silos and Baylor University campus with 5 beds that sleep 8 people. You have the option to maintain this well kept i n c o m e producing property or make it your own and enjoy the luxury of a turn key move. Almost everything transfers including sheets, comforters, washer, dryer, down to the silverware and pots & pans. New homes are being built across the street, renovations next door, and the neighborhood is on its way to being the next place to be! Great for investors.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert