3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $239,000

This FULLY FURNISHED three bedroom, two bathroom home is set up as a successful Air b n b near the Magnolia Silos and Baylor University campus with 5 beds that sleep 8 people. You have the option to maintain this well kept i n c o m e producing property or make it your own and enjoy the luxury of a turn key move. Almost everything transfers including sheets, comforters, washer, dryer, down to the silverware and pots & pans. New homes are being built across the street, renovations next door, and the neighborhood is on its way to being the next place to be! Great for investors.