3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $239,900

La Vega ISD - Built in 2018! Looking for a cabin-style home? Check out these ceilings!! Large living room, stained concrete floors though out. Open concept with Large island that you can move around with stained cabinets, & granite. Large Master bedroom with tray ceilings, tile shower in master bathroom & same stained cabinets & granite as kitchen. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath with 1524 sq. ft. of living space! Come make this Home today!