Act Fast! This adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in LaVega ISD offers a welcoming floor plan that includes granite throughout, tons of windows for natural light, and a spacious master suite with separate tub and shower! If your summer nights are best enjoyed outdoors, you'll love the back patio space and privacy fenced yard! Located in the South Fork addition, you're just minutes to schools, shopping, I-35 and Hwy 6. This one won't last, so make sure and schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $239,900
