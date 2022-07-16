3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $239,990

MLS# 209205 - Built by Ameritex Homes - September completion! ~ Beautiful smart home in Waco, TX. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and modern amenities throughout. Open concept family room is perfect for gathering with friends and family providing a seamless dining and entertaining experience. Energy-efficient features and appliances are proven to drive utility costs down. Fully equipped with SMART HOME TECHNOLOGY that includes programmable thermostat, keyless smart locks all connected and secured through a smart home hub. Convenient attached two car garage makes parking easy. Images may be reflective of a staged or representative unit; homes are unfurnished and features may vary by floor plan and location.