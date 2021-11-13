3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $240,000

Gorgeous 3/2 home in the peaceful Foxborough neighborhood in China Spring ISD! The large open floor plan is perfect for entertaining, and includes granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and an island with breakfast bar. The isolated master suite has a tiled shower, separate tub, and his & hers sinks. Awesome privacy-fenced backyard includes a storage building and extended patio perfect for grilling in the evenings! Entire property has been beautifully maintained. You don't want to miss this one! See the Matterport 3D Tour, at the following link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pcg1TLbZfBj.