 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $240,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $240,000

Nearly new! This well laid out three bedroom two bath home was built in 2018 and has been meticulously maintained since! A great size living area is open to the kitchen which features a dining area, granite countertops, and oak cabinetry. The owner suite is isolated and has a beautiful en suite with dual sinks, and an updated shower with frameless glass, and contemporary Carrera look tile! Wood laminate flooring runs throughout the entire home! (No carpet!) Located less than half a block to the Brazos Riverwalk and mere minutes from downtown Waco, Cameron Park, McLane Stadium, Baylor campus, highways I-35 and 84, and so much more!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert