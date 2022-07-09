3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $240,000

Nearly new! This well laid out three bedroom two bath home was built in 2018 and has been meticulously maintained since! A great size living area is open to the kitchen which features a dining area, granite countertops, and oak cabinetry. The owner suite is isolated and has a beautiful en suite with dual sinks, and an updated shower with frameless glass, and contemporary Carrera look tile! Wood laminate flooring runs throughout the entire home! (No carpet!) Located less than half a block to the Brazos Riverwalk and mere minutes from downtown Waco, Cameron Park, McLane Stadium, Baylor campus, highways I-35 and 84, and so much more!