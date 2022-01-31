3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $240,000

Check out this great home in China Spring ISD! This wonderful floorplan in the Willow Bend Addition features 3 bedrooms with the master suite isolated downstairs, 2 1/2 baths, a second living area upstairs, and has been very well maintained with only one owner. Master suite features dual vanities, a large jetted tub and walk-in closet. Convenient laundry room downstairs and 2-car garage with workspace. Out back you'll find a covered patio and good sized yard with full privacy fencing, no neighbor to the back, and fruit-bearing trees including peach, apple and plum. This property is located only minutes from schools and downtown Waco. Call today to schedule your private tour!