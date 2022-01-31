3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $242,500

ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES in the beautiful centrally located Lake Air Estates subdivision. Easy access rear entry driveway adds to the privacy and convenience of entering and leaving the home. The front double doors are just the beginning of what this wonderful home has to offer. Start with plantation shutters throughout, two living areas, a wood burning fireplace in the second living area with built in book shelves, two dining areas, a can pantry in the kitchen, and extra storage in the garage. The large back yard is divided with a beautiful oak tree in the middle. Affordably priced to sell, giving you the opportunity to make it your own. Call now for your opportunity!